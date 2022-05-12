Aviva PLC Decreases Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $16,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Align Technology by 39.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter worth $1,582,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 404.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 44.7% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $256.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $392.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $519.12. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.76. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.48 and a 52-week high of $737.45.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $578.27.

Align Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.