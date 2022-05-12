Aviva PLC Has $14.71 Million Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Aviva PLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $14,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $270.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $290.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.30. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.56 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ODFL. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

