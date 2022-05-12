Aviva PLC Has $17.06 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,033 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,539 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $17,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Mizuho increased their price target on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price target on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.70.

In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $121.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.78. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $132.35. The company has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

