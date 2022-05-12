Aviva PLC Purchases 1,798 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $13,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 631.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock opened at $92.62 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $92.23 and a one year high of $412.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.54.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 2,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total value of $509,940.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total value of $556,569.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,199 in the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Twilio from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. Macquarie increased their price target on Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Twilio from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.27.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

