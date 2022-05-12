Aviva PLC Sells 4,776 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,776 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.11% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $15,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMH opened at $35.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 75.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $356.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 13.74%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.06.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

