Aviva PLC Trims Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,646 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $15,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Fastenal by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,302,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,999 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Fastenal by 1,463.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,308,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,243 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,726,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,948,000 after acquiring an additional 832,791 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,130,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,194,000 after acquiring an additional 807,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 6,912.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 586,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,563,000 after acquiring an additional 578,014 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FAST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,952.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $50.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.29. Fastenal has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $64.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.67.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

