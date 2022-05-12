AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
AVROBIO stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.73. AVROBIO has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in AVROBIO by 112.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in AVROBIO during the second quarter worth $151,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AVROBIO by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in AVROBIO by 314.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 46,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 35,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in AVROBIO during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.
AVROBIO Company Profile (Get Rating)
AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.
