AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

AXTI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on AXT from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on AXT from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

NASDAQ AXTI traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $5.18. 289,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,928. AXT has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $222.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 2.09.

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. AXT had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 6.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AXT will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AXT in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in AXT by 146.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AXT by 124.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 98.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in AXT by 95.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

