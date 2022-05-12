AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $396.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. AZEK’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. AZEK updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

AZEK stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,990. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.85. AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $16.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.69.

In related news, Director Vernon J. Nagel acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $100,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra Lamartine bought 965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,099.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on AZEK from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AZEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

