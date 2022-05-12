AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Robert W. Baird

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AZEK has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on AZEK from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AZEK from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on AZEK from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on AZEK from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Shares of AZEK opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.85. AZEK has a 1 year low of $16.49 and a 1 year high of $47.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $396.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AZEK will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AZEK news, Director Vernon J. Nagel bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $100,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra Lamartine purchased 965 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,099.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AZEK by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,813,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,479,000 after purchasing an additional 300,895 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,930,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,425 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,251,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,300,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,611,000 after acquiring an additional 379,041 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,289,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,977,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

