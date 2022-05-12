B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 30,913 Shares of USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,913 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.31% of USD Partners worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of USD Partners by 8.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 33,328 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in USD Partners by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 12,453 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of USD Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of USD Partners by 28.3% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 794,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after buying an additional 175,275 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of USD Partners during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

USDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USD Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of USD Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of USD Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of USDP opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $165.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06. USD Partners LP has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $8.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $28.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 million. USD Partners had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 133.13%. Research analysts predict that USD Partners LP will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. This is a positive change from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.47%.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

