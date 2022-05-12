B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 367,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,096,000 after purchasing an additional 43,653 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $1,358,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 173,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,893,000 after buying an additional 104,166 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 475,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 466.1% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.36.

Shares of FIS opened at $93.45 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.14, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.69.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

About Fidelity National Information Services (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.