B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys 104 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 376.2% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $129.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.59. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

