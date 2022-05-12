B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 237,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,784,000 after purchasing an additional 18,675 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 295,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on NVO. Liberum Capital lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $559.33.

Shares of NVO opened at $103.81 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $77.11 and a 52-week high of $122.16. The company has a market capitalization of $244.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.741 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.05%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

