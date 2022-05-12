B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,991,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,564,000 after purchasing an additional 138,222 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,186,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,629,000 after acquiring an additional 193,191 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,544,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,524,000 after buying an additional 116,024 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,295,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,791,000 after buying an additional 403,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,988,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,699,000 after purchasing an additional 27,885 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $121.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.44. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.