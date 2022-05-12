B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $310,000 Stock Position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OPP. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period.

OPP stock opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.66. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $16.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1478 per share. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Profile (Get Rating)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

