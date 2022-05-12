B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $340,000 Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 148,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,115,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,348,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,632,000 after buying an additional 39,435 shares during the period.

Shares of IEI opened at $119.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.57. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $118.78 and a 52-week high of $132.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

