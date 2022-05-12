B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $372,000 Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 114,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,207,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after acquiring an additional 19,305 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $208.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $87.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.29 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 61.45%.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

