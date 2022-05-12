B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Invests $304,000 in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PMT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,116.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PMT stock opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.11. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.14%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -257.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PMT. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jonestrading decreased their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.09.

In related news, Director Marianne Sullivan purchased 15,650 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $235,063.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $28,042.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

