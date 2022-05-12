B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,472,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,368 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,689,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,380 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,917,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,148,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,968 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 508.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,875,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1,726.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,904 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $52.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.80, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.23 and its 200 day moving average is $54.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $64.02.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 1.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 461.55%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,947,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $4,412,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,802 shares of company stock worth $7,447,849. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.97.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

