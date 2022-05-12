Baader Bank Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €188.00 Price Target

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) has been assigned a €188.00 ($197.89) target price by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($189.47) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($163.16) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($152.63) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €184.00 ($193.68) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($168.42) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €170.00 ($178.95).

Shares of ETR:WCH traded up €6.05 ($6.37) during trading on Thursday, reaching €160.75 ($169.21). The stock had a trading volume of 103,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of €116.65 ($122.79) and a 52 week high of €177.75 ($187.11). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €155.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €146.93.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

