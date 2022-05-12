Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Announces Earnings Results

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 93.07%. The business had revenue of $204.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:BW traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.77. 25,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.07. The company has a market cap of $494.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 2.49.

BW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

In other news, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $156,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $77,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $253,375 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 33,068.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 200.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

