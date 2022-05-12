BAE Systems (LON:BA) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 830 ($10.23) to GBX 850 ($10.48) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.10) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 860 ($10.60) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.48) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 823 ($10.15).

Get BAE Systems alerts:

LON BA opened at GBX 744.80 ($9.18) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.02. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 495.70 ($6.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 782.40 ($9.65). The company has a market cap of £23.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 738.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 632.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a GBX 15.20 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.90. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.70%.

In related news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 25,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 734 ($9.05), for a total value of £185,085.44 ($228,190.65). Over the last three months, insiders bought 64 shares of company stock valued at $44,688.

BAE Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.