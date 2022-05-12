BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $41.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.58% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BAE Systems is a global company engaged in the development, delivery and support of advanced defence and aerospace systems in the air, on land and at sea. BAE Systems Inc. is the US subsidiary of BAE Systems plc. Headquartered in Rockville,Maryland, BAE Systems Inc. consists of three Operating Groups that provide support and service solutions for current and future defense, intelligence, and civilian systems; design, develop and manufacture a wide range of electronic systems and subsystems for both military and commercial applications; and design, develop, produce,and provide service support of armored combat vehicles, artillery systems and intelligent munitions. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BAESY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 670 ($8.26) to GBX 860 ($10.60) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale lowered BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 642 ($7.92) to GBX 735 ($9.06) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 830 ($10.23) to GBX 850 ($10.48) in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BAE Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $621.50.

Shares of BAESY traded down $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $36.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.69. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,484,000 after buying an additional 61,884 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in BAE Systems by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 28,970 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in BAE Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $2,343,000. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BAE Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 32,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BAE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. 0.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

