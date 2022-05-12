Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.47) to €5.40 ($5.68) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from €7.30 ($7.68) to €6.20 ($6.53) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. AlphaValue upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.61.

BBVA stock opened at $4.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.58. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a $0.2611 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

