Bank of America Begins Coverage on ON (NYSE:ONON)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ONON. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ON in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.92.

Shares of ONON opened at $16.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.42. ON has a twelve month low of $16.54 and a twelve month high of $55.87.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $207.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ON will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ON by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

