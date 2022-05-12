Barclays Lowers Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Price Target to €52.00

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Barclays from €84.00 ($88.42) to €52.00 ($54.74) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZLNDY. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zalando from €101.00 ($106.32) to €96.50 ($101.58) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zalando from €88.00 ($92.63) to €48.00 ($50.53) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Zalando to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zalando from €90.00 ($94.74) to €55.00 ($57.89) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.08.

Zalando stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,650. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

