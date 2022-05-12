Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 384,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 8,709,184 shares.The stock last traded at $7.17 and had previously closed at $7.15.

BCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 200 ($2.47) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.10) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Barclays in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Barclays had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2174 per share. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays’s payout ratio is 22.11%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Barclays by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,028,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,576,000 after buying an additional 909,968 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Barclays by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Barclays by 2,172.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 26,959 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Barclays by 7.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Barclays by 1.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 150,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

