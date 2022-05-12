Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.19

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.19 and last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 968214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BCS downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.10) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.60.

Get Barclays alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Barclays had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2174 per share. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Barclays during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Barclays by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Barclays by 617.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays Company Profile (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.