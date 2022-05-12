Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Grainger (LON:GRI)

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Grainger (LON:GRI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 285 ($3.51) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.56) target price on shares of Grainger in a report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.81) price target on shares of Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grainger currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 357.50 ($4.41).

Shares of GRI opened at GBX 281 ($3.46) on Monday. Grainger has a 12-month low of GBX 259.80 ($3.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 340 ($4.19). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 293.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 299.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82. The stock has a market cap of £2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 17.45.

In other news, insider Helen Gordon sold 247,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.58), for a total value of £717,758.70 ($884,920.11).

Grainger

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

