Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Harbour Energy (LON:HBR)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Harbour Energy (LON:HBR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Harbour Energy to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 21 ($0.26).

Shares of HBR opened at GBX 455 ($5.61) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 470.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 406.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.69. The company has a market capitalization of £4.21 billion and a PE ratio of 48.11. Harbour Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 284 ($3.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 538.60 ($6.64).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. Harbour Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.11%.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

