Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 765 ($9.43) price objective on the stock.

LAND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Land Securities Group to a neutral rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.10) price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.33) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 818.75 ($10.09).

LAND opened at GBX 714.60 ($8.81) on Monday. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of GBX 644.20 ($7.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 822.40 ($10.14). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 756.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 758.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27. The stock has a market cap of £5.30 billion and a PE ratio of -18.71.

In other news, insider Manjiry Tamhane acquired 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 793 ($9.78) per share, for a total transaction of £35,470.89 ($43,731.83).

About Land Securities Group (Get Rating)

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

