Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 9,200 ($113.43) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LSEG. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a £100 ($123.29) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a £103 ($126.99) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($92.47) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,177.14 ($113.14).

LON LSEG opened at GBX 7,220 ($89.01) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80. The company has a market capitalization of £37.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.48. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12-month low of GBX 6,230 ($76.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,546 ($105.36). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7,847.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,273.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a GBX 70 ($0.86) dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. London Stock Exchange Group’s payout ratio is 0.13%.

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider Kathleen DeRose purchased 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,932 ($85.46) per share, for a total transaction of £15,250.40 ($18,802.12). Also, insider David Schwimmer sold 2,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,772 ($95.82), for a total transaction of £217,538.28 ($268,201.55).

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

