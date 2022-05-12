Barclays Reiterates “€19.80” Price Target for JCDecaux (EPA:DEC)

Barclays set a €19.80 ($20.84) target price on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €25.50 ($26.84) price target on JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.70 ($23.89) target price on JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($25.26) target price on JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($22.11) target price on JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of EPA:DEC opened at €17.75 ($18.68) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €22.41. JCDecaux has a 12 month low of €27.02 ($28.44) and a 12 month high of €36.90 ($38.84).

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

