Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Assura (LON:AGR)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 80 ($0.99) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AGR. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 80 ($0.99) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 81 ($1.00).

Shares of AGR opened at GBX 64.55 ($0.80) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83. Assura has a 12-month low of GBX 59.28 ($0.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 80.60 ($0.99). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 12.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 66.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 67.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a GBX 0.74 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.58%.

Assura Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

