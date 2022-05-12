Barclays Trims Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Target Price to $15.00

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alkami Technology from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Alkami Technology stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alkami Technology has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $904.36 million and a PE ratio of -17.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.95.

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 30.15% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $44.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alkami Technology will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Alkami Technology by 882.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. 49.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

