Barclays Trims Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Target Price to $15.00

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alkami Technology from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.25.
Alkami Technology stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alkami Technology has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $904.36 million and a PE ratio of -17.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.95.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Alkami Technology by 882.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. 49.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Alkami Technology (Get Rating)
Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.
