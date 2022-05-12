Barclays Trims DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Target Price to $25.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

DISH has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on DISH Network from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark lowered their target price on DISH Network from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered their target price on DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Shares of DISH stock traded up $1.41 on Wednesday, reaching $18.87. The stock had a trading volume of 105,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,645. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.92. DISH Network has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $46.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.40.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 236.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 61.5% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DISH Network (Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.