Barclays Trims Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Target Price to $1.00

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) had its target price cut by Barclays from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Endo International from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Endo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Endo International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Endo International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endo International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.07.

Shares of Endo International stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.54. Endo International has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $7.07. The stock has a market cap of $257.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Endo International ( NASDAQ:ENDP Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $652.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.09 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 82.00% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. Endo International’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 44.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 217,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 66,966 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 161.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 426,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 263,322 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 36.3% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Endo International in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 20.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

