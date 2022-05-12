Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Shares Up 4.3%

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Rating) shot up 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.49. 117,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the average session volume of 45,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.80 million and a PE ratio of -14.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Get Barksdale Resources alerts:

Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Barksdale Resources Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Barksdale Resources Corp. focuses on acquiring and exploring precious and base metal projects in the United States and Mexico. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barksdale Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barksdale Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.