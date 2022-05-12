Barrington Research Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cinemark in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 10th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cinemark from $15.40 to $13.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.45.

CNK opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 2.18. Cinemark has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $25.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.09). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 27.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.64%. The firm had revenue of $460.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Cinemark’s revenue was up 302.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 49.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 37.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cinemark by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cinemark (Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 3, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.