Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Acquires 3,277 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 609.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter worth about $2,369,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 41,070 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 25,657 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

NYSE EPC traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $34.17. The stock had a trading volume of 26,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,806. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average of $40.65.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $547.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.13 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

In other news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

About Edgewell Personal Care (Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.