Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Cuts Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 652,786 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,327 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $43,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after buying an additional 38,883 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 378,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,232,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 156,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after buying an additional 17,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

ROCK stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $37.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,020. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.97 and a 12-month high of $81.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROCK. TheStreet cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

