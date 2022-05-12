Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807,128 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,965 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $58,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Shares of NYSE PB traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.00. The company had a trading volume of 23,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,847. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.89 and its 200-day moving average is $72.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.40 and a 52 week high of $80.46.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 7.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.75%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

