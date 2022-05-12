Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $75.59 Million Position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,334,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524,233 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $75,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 148.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.65 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cornerstone Building Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

CNR stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.34. The stock had a trading volume of 50,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.57. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 30.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

