Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Raises Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,010,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,184 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $78,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 51.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on FMX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. HSBC cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.83.

FMX stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,512. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $67.53 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.22). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.8483 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.49%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.