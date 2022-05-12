Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Reduces Stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,084,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 25,864 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 1.80% of Kirby worth $64,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEX. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Kirby by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 24,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on KEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kirby in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Shares of NYSE:KEX traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.60. The stock had a trading volume of 14,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,825. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $75.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -16.07, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.22 and its 200 day moving average is $63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $610.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.68 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $40,717.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $33,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,357 shares of company stock worth $596,460 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

