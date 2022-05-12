Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 3,082 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $13,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 253.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,822,000 after purchasing an additional 546,608 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 99,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,894,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $4,386,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,314,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,809,000 after purchasing an additional 110,286 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 185,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WH traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,720. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.24 and a fifty-two week high of $93.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.76.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.28. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.78%.

WH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.75.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

