Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 40,915 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,915 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 0.22% of Entergy worth $50,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Entergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

In related news, insider Phillip R. May, Jr. sold 9,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,172,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $283,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,575 shares of company stock valued at $25,391,762. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETR traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,648. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.10%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

