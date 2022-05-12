Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 83,462 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,542,180 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 83,462 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 1.64% of Umpqua worth $68,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 157,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 0.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 8.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Umpqua in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Umpqua in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Shares of UMPQ traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $16.49. 99,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,497. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.77. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $16.44 and a 52-week high of $22.06.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $308.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Umpqua’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.41%.

In related news, Director Luis Machuca purchased 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.29 per share, with a total value of $131,404.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,714.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $88,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,817,303.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $332,830 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

