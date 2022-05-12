Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Takes $36.33 Million Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,588,537 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,330,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Halliburton as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Halliburton by 380.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,640,558 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $37,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,202 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 984.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,405,566 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,145,000 after buying an additional 1,275,901 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at about $11,515,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 134.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 912,843 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $19,736,000 after purchasing an additional 524,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 918,100 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $20,997,000 after purchasing an additional 389,800 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 27,912 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,172,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,602. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,790 shares of company stock valued at $11,033,166 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

Shares of HAL stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.75. The stock had a trading volume of 597,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,267,771. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 2.29.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

